Douglas County offices and valley schools in the Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday due to forecasts calling for heavy rains and high winds in the area.
Douglas County School District officials met Monday afternoon with the Douglas County Emergency Management Team to make the decision.
The DCSD school board meeting, scheduled for tomorrow night, will be rescheduled for Monday, March 20, 2023.
Employees who are able to work remotely are making arrangements to maintain County services to the public. The County Emergency Operations Center remains activated, as well as all essential public safety functions.
Stormwater and road crews will continue to respond to the weather event.
Douglas County has activated a call center to allow the public to report non-emergency incidents related to the current flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns