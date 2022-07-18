During most times of the year, water in Lake Tahoe can be so cold that its dangerous.
As a result, officials want to remind the community about the importance of wearing a life vest while in the water.
The reminder comes after a 79-year-old man drowned after attempting to tie a boat to a buoy near Zephyr Cove on Monday.
When entering cold water, anyone can go into shock, no matter what body type someone may have.
Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Eric Guevin mentions that it's common for people who jump into the lake to go into shock due to the cold water temperatures.
"Just be aware when you're out there to go feet first to allow your body to adjust to the water and wear a life jacket," Guevin said.
When it comes to wearing a life vest in a rescue situation, rescue crews may be able to save someone since the persons metabolism slows down, but if no one see's you go under the the water or you're not wearing a life jacket, the rescue could take longer and the chances of survival could shrink.