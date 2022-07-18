Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Mono, Churchill, Mineral, eastern Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 715 PM PDT... HAZARD...Moderate to heavy localized rain and frequent lightning, along with winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Localized heavy rain may produce ponding and minor flooding on area roads. Locations impacted include... Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Hawthorne, Yerington, Middlegate, Silver Springs, Oasis, Trinity Junction, Benton Hot Springs, Mason, Mina and Wabuska. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Avoid flooded roadways and increase braking distance on wet roads. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH