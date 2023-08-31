The old Saint Mary's Fitness Center will reopen as Parkway Athletic Club at Saint Mary’s this fall.
The fitness center closed in February "after exhausting all options to remain operable."
On Thursday, Saint Mary’s Health Network said it entered into an agreement with Parkway Athletic Club to operate the newly branded Parkway Athletic Club at Saint Mary’s.
All amenities previously offered through the Saint Mary’s Fitness Center will be featured, including Pilates, Group X, indoor heated pool, sauna, yoga, exercise bikes, free weights, treadmills, track, ellipticals, massage, towel services, and personal training.
The 55,000 square foot club is located on the Saint Mary's hospital grounds at 645 North Arlington Avenue near downtown Reno.
An opening date will be announced later.
"Saint Mary’s and Parkway Athletic Club are incredibly excited to reintroduce this important service to our community, and memberships will be available to all," Saint Mary's said in a statement.