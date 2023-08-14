Artown art festival has announced that Oliver X has passed away.

On a Facebook post dated August 14th, the organization said:

"We are very sad to bring you the news that our friend and community leader, Oliver X has passed away. He has been an enormous bright light in all of our lives. Please join us is sending Shelly, his soul mate and life partner, heartfelt condolences. Oliver is leading the biggest arts parade in the sky! We love you Oliver"

Oliver X had served as the marketing director for Artown since 2019 and produced and hosted the Reno Tahoe Tonight Show on AM radio.

A Celebration of Life will be held for him this Sunday during X Fest which will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza downtown at the BELIEVE statue.

A GoFundMe page said that he suffered a massive stroke earlier this month.