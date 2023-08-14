Artown art festival has announced that Oliver X has passed away.
On a Facebook post dated August 14th, the organization said:
"We are very sad to bring you the news that our friend and community leader, Oliver X has passed away. He has been an enormous bright light in all of our lives. Please join us is sending Shelly, his soul mate and life partner, heartfelt condolences. Oliver is leading the biggest arts parade in the sky! We love you Oliver"
Oliver X had served as the marketing director for Artown since 2019 and produced and hosted the Reno Tahoe Tonight Show on AM radio.
A Celebration of Life will be held for him this Sunday during X Fest which will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza downtown at the BELIEVE statue.
The WCDA is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Oliver X this morning. Oliver was a passionate advocate for the arts and this community. Please join us as we send our condolences to his loved ones. A celebration of life is being held this Sunday, August 8th, from 1pm to 8pm. pic.twitter.com/2yoneTWYg0— Washoe County DA (@WashoeCoDA) August 14, 2023
Beyond saddened by the passing of my friend Oliver X— Mayor Hillary Schieve (@MayorSchieve) August 14, 2023
A true visionary whose passion for art ignited creativity in countless hearts. His impact on our community is immeasurable, a legacy that will continue to inspire the @CityofReno
Rest in color and canvas my sweet friend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HQBm8oxADX
A GoFundMe page said that he suffered a massive stroke earlier this month.