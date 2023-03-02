One person was arrested after a chase involving Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies ended in Spanish Springs Thursday.
According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, at around 11 a.m. deputies responded to a report of illegal dumping in the area of Chickadee Dr.
When deputies made contact with the subject, the subject got into a car and fled.
A chase then occurred which included the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office RAVEN.
During the chase, the subject entered the area of Calle de la Plata and Fuggles Drive where the subject was arrested.
Spanish Springs High School and Shaw Middle School were placed on a precautionary code yellow but has since been lifted.
The identity of the subject who was arrested has not been identified.
There is no outstanding threat to the public.