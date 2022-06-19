One person was arrested Sunday afternoon after shots were fired at Greater Nevada Field.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Reno Police say someone shot a gun into the air after the game.
It's unclear what led up to the shots fired but no one was injured.
A firearm and multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.
The suspect who was arrested is unknown at this time but are charged with carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in a public place and prohibited possession of a firearm.
There is no present danger to the public.
Reno Police are still investigating.