One person was arrested Sunday afternoon after shots were fired at Greater Nevada Field.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022. 

Reno Police say someone shot a gun into the air after the game.

It's unclear what led up to the shots fired but no one was injured. 

A firearm and multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The suspect who was arrested is unknown at this time but are charged with carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in a public place and prohibited possession of a firearm.

There is no present danger to the public.

Reno Police are still investigating.  