Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane.
Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire blew up.
As a result, the truck crossed over the center line and struck a black sedan nearly head-on.
The driver of the black sedan was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.