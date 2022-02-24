One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in South Reno

Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. multiple agencies responded to the area of Talbot Ln. and Redfield Pkwy. on reports of shots fired.
Police confirmed that this was an officer-involved shooting, no officers were injured and one person is dead.
The officer involved shooting protocol is in place and Reno Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation.
There is no word yet on what caused the incident but police say there is no threat to the public at this time.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.