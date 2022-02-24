One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in South Reno

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Today With Cold Persisting Through Friday... * A cold front will push through the region today. While not bringing snow to the Sierra and Western Nevada this time, the front will kick northwesterly winds up some this afternoon. Gusts of 15 to 25 MPH in many areas will make the already cold temperatures feel even more winter-like. Specifically Pyramid Lake may see a period of winds near 30 MPH this afternoon resulting in choppy waters for a time. * Well below normal temperatures will persist through Friday and even into Saturday morning. Widespread lows in the teens are forecast each morning, even in urban areas, with sub-zero readings likely in mountain valleys. These temperatures can be hazardous to vulnerable and homeless populations. Temperatures are expected to start warming closer to normal Saturday into early next week.