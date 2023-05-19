One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting on tribal land in south Carson City Friday night.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred around 6:00 p.m. in the Washoe Tribe's Carson Colony.
While it is unknown what led up to the shooting, Sheriff Ken Furlong says the officer involved was a tribal officer.
When deputies with the Carson City Sheriff's Office arrived on scene, the male suspect was dead.
The FBI is investigating as the shooting occurred on tribal land.
No other information was released.