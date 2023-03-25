Weather Alert

...COLD THROUGH THIS WEEKEND WITH ANOTHER WINTER STORM LIKELY MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY... * Cold temperatures will linger through this weekend with highs remaining 10 to 20 degrees below average. Additional spotty, light snow showers will be possible through early Sunday, which may produce brief minor accumulations on area roadways, mainly at night. * A stronger winter storm is likely to impact the region late Monday night through Wednesday, with the best chances for heavy Sierra snowfall from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. This will be a cold storm with snow levels close to the lower valley floors. Precipitation will be showery into western Nevada with best chances for spillover Tuesday. * Snow totals in the High Sierra could reach 2 to 3 feet, with 8 to 18 inches for the Tahoe Basin, around Mammoth Lakes, and mountainous areas of northeast CA west of US-395. Snow totals on valley floors of western Nevada could reach up to 2 inches, with 2 to 6 inches possible for foothill locations and Virginia City. The late March sun angle will limit accumulations on most road surfaces in lower elevations. * For Monday night through Tuesday evening: Gusty south to southwest winds will accompany the main cold front. This will bring areas of blowing and drifting snow, further reducing visibility and bringing significant travel disruptions in the Sierra. Wind gusts to 40 to 50 mph in valley locations and over 100 mph along Sierra ridges may also bring difficulties for high profile vehicles, aviation interests, and backcountry recreation.