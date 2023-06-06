One Dead After Structure Fire in Plumas County

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that burned human remains were found in the debris of a structure fire that started Monday on Chandler Road in Quincy, California.
The Sheriff's Office, along with the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Quincy Fire Department conducted an investigation Tuesday into the cause and origin of the fire. Deputies say they spoke to many neighbors and friends of the home's occupant, none of whom had been able to locate them.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the human remains were discovered in the home's remnants. The Sheriff's Office says that the remains were removed and an autopsy is expected to take place to identify them and determine the cause of death.
The name of the occupant is not expected to be released until the next of kin has been notified.