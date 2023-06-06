One Dead After Structure Fire in Plumas County

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE THIS WEEK... * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop each afternoon this week and could become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon. Storms today will be capable of producing strong outflow winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. * If you have events or recreation outdoors this week, be sure to have a storm safety plan. A top priority should be a way to quickly seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm forms nearby. If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning. If possible, consider completing outdoor activities (hiking, biking, etc) in the morning before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop. * Streams and rivers continue to flow fast and cold. Avoid recreating near fast-running waterways. Daily showers and thunderstorms will increase the threat of flash flooding. Have a way to receive weather alerts! Get to higher ground immediately if a nearby river or stream rises quickly, if there is debris in the water, or if the water suddenly becomes muddy.