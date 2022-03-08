Flames MGN.PNG

One person was killed in a late-night house fire Sunday night in Reno.

The Reno Fire Department says they received a call of a residential building with smoke showing at a home on the 1700 block of Carlin Street. 

The fire was quickly knocked down but during a search of the home, first responders found a unresponsive person. 

REMSA transported the unresponsive person to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. 

The cause of death is currently under investigation. 

No firefighters were injured.