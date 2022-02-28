One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wellington.
At around 4:30 PM Monday afternoon, There were several reports of someone with a firearm at the Rosie’s Place Restaurant and Mini-Market located at 2881 Highway 208 in Wellington.
Once deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police arrived on scene, shots were fired.
The subject of the officer-involved shooting was pronounced as deceased on scene and the officer who was involved in the shooting has been placed on Administrative Leave.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the Coroner Investigation portion of this incident and the investigation is ongoing.
(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report)