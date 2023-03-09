One person is dead, and another in the hospital after the truck they were in crashed into a home in Winnemucca Thursday morning.
Winnemucca Police officers were called to the home at the intersection of South Bridge Street and South Highland Drive.
When officers arrived they discovered two people in the vehicle. A man that was obviously deceased and a woman who was stuck in the windshield. She had to be extricated from the car. She was later flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. Her condition is not known.
The man who died at the scene is not yet identified. His name won't be released until next of kin can be notified.
Investigators say it's unclear exactly what took place prior to the truck entering the property, but the truck traveled through an awning at the entrance of the residence and came to rest in the wall of the detached shop on the property.
Police say they found evidence that alcohol may be a factor.