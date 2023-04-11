The Reno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of North McCarran Boulevard and Kings Row.
According to Reno Police, the people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, and their status is still unknown.
North McCarran Boulevard is expected to be closed from Las Brisas Boulevard to Sky Country Drive for several hours while the scene of the crash is investigated. Police ask that motorists and pedestrians alike avoid the area until their investigation is completed.
Anyone who has information that may be useful in the investigation is asked to contact the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line by calling (775) 334-2188. They can also stay anonymous by calling secret witness at (775) 322-4900 or texting the tip to '847411'.