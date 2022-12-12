One person was transported to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Sparks on Monday.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of 790 North McCarran Blvd.
The Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Howard Drive and Prater Way around noon, Monday.
As officers responded, information was received that the victim of the shooting had driven a few blocks away from the incident in need of medical attention.
Responding officers performed lifesaving measures until medical personnel could arrive on-scene.
The victim suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was treated at a local medical facility.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the public is not believed to be currently at risk.
Secret Witness is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person, or persons responsible.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.