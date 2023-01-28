Fatal car crash
MGN

Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash killed one person on I-80 just west of Winnemucca on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 12:20 p.m. on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 168.

Nevada State Police tell us a SUV and a truck carrying a trailer were traveling on I-80 when the SUV hit the rear of the truck. 

As a result, the SUV overturned and a passenger in the SUV was ejected.

The passenger was pronounced dead on scene and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. 

The truck driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.