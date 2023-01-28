Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash killed one person on I-80 just west of Winnemucca on Saturday.
The crash happened at around 12:20 p.m. on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 168.
Nevada State Police tell us a SUV and a truck carrying a trailer were traveling on I-80 when the SUV hit the rear of the truck.
As a result, the SUV overturned and a passenger in the SUV was ejected.
The passenger was pronounced dead on scene and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
The truck driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.