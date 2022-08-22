One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks Monday night.
Around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of Merchant Street on a report of a domestic disturbance where a subject may have been armed.
When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the subject and officers fired their firearms.
It is unknown what led up to shots being fired and if the subject had a weapon.
Sparks Police say the subject sustained a gun shot wound.
The subject died from their injuries at a nearby hospital
No officers were injured.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation
.