The Truckee Fire Protection District says one person was found deceased in a house fire in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision on Thursday.
Officials say the Truckee Fire Protection District was dispatched at 6:24 p.m. on Thursday, December 1 to a report of a residential structure fire in the Plavada Woodlands subdivision.
Firefighters arrived to find a single-family residence with heavy fire throughout the structure, which had already partially collapsed.
The house sustained major fire damage and is a total loss.
Firefighters later located one person who was deceased inside the residence.
Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office - Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity.
Once identification can be confirmed and next of kin notification is made, the name will be released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Truckee Fire Protection District reminds everyone to have working smoke alarms in their home and have an escape plan in the event of a fire.