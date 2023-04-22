Reno Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Stead on April 21, 2023.
The shooting was reported in a mobile home park on Panamint Drive around 3:45 p.m.
When Reno Police got there, they say they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot.
Reno Fire, REMSA, and RPD provided emergency medical aid and the victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. However, the victim died from their injuries. His information is not being released at this time.
Authorities are still looking for a suspect but there is no current threat to the public. A description of the suspect is unknown at this time.
Anyone who may have information about the shooting are asked to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. You can also contact Secret Witness to stay anonymous by calling or texting your tip to 775-322-4900.