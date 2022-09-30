One Nevada Credit Union’s free community shred on Friday was a success as $1,094.10 was collected in donations which will be rounded up to $2,000 that will go to the SPCA of Northern Nevada
American Document Destruction was onsite at 1296 E Plumb Lane in the Costco shopping center to safely and properly dispose of unwanted documents.
Up to three boxes filled with acceptable recyclable items were allowed per car.
To reduce the risk of identity theft, the most important documents to shred are bank statements and ATM receipts, expired ID cards, documents containing your social security number and credit information, investment documents, old pay stubs, voided checks, and even old plane tickets. Essentially you should shred anything that contains personal information that identity thieves could use. When in doubt, shred it.
The One Nevada shred event is free to the public, but cash contributions and pet supply donations were accepted.
SPCA of Northern Nevada will have an information booth at the event and be on-site collecting donations to help in their mission.
For more information, visit www.onenevada.org
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?
You can shred them for free on Friday.
Electronics, ink cartridges, and cardboard will not be accepted.