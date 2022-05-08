One Nevada Credit Union’s Shred Day returns on May 12 after a two-year hiatus. The free community shred event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 12, from 10 a.m. –2 p.m. at 200 Vista Knoll Parkway in the Lemmon Valley Sky Vista Village shopping center.
Identity theft is a problem in Nevada, and it can happen to anyone.
One of the easiest ways to reduce your risk is to use a secure paper shredder.
American Document Destruction will be onsite to safely and properly dispose of unwanted documents. Up to three boxes filled with acceptable recyclable items are allowed per car. Electronics, ink cartridges, and cardboard will not be accepted.
The One Nevada shred event is free to the public, but cash contributions and pet food donations will be accepted. SPCA of Northern Nevada will have an information booth at the event and be on-site collecting donations to help in their mission.
For more information, you can visit www.onenevada.org.