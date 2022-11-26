The Reno Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on North Virginia Street and Talus Way.
Officers located an adult woman down in the roadway. REMSA transported her to Renown, where she later died.
The suspect vehicle didn't stay on scene and it had not been reported to 911. Not long after the crash, Reno Police Officers found a vehicle matching the damage to the crash scene.
Louis Vegas, a 22-year-old Reno resident (pictured above), was interviewed and ultimately arrested for a hit-and-run causing death, which is a felony. The driver was also arrested for a misdemeanor of failing to stop and render aid.
While the scene was being investigated, a separate collision occurred at North Virginia Street and Talus Way.
A car heading east on Talus did not slow at the stop sign on Virginia Street and did not adhere to the traffic closure due to the previous crash there.
The 2003 Chevrolet, Tahoe, drove across North Virginia Street and just missed hitting several Reno Police patrol vehicles and officers that were providing traffic control.
The SUV rolled down the embankment on the side of North Virginia Street and eventually stopped upside down in a small pond.
The two people inside were able to climb out of the overturned car. They were transported by REMSA for minor injuries. The driver was also cited for several traffic violations.
The Reno Police Department wants to remind drivers the importance of slowing down and paying close attention to any traffic changes, if you are approaching a crash.
It can be hard to navigate at night when it's dark outside, so police encourage rolling your window down to hear verbal commands, as well. This way you can navigate the scene safely.