The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives today charged a person of interest in a shooting at a commercial parking lot in Lemmon Valley last weekend.
Tyler Bautista Hernandez, 24, of Reno was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Bautista Hernandez is the first person to face charges stemming from a shooting between multiple subjects in a Lemmon Valley commercial parking lot on November 27.
Preliminary investigative findings have identified Bautista Hernandez as a person of interest in the shooting, as well as the driver of the vehicle which fled the scene and subsequently crashed head-on into an uninvolved party’s SUV.
Preliminary findings also place a handgun in Bautista Hernandez’s hand during the events which unfolded in the parking lot.
Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene of the crash and one from the shooting and their conditions are unknown.
Bautista Hernandez was convicted of felonious involuntary manslaughter related to a fatal shooting which occurred in Galena in June of 2018.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)