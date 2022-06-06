One person is dead after a crash on I-80 west near Patrick, east of Sparks.
Nevada State Police says the four-car crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Westbound I-80 is currently closed while emergency crews respond to the scene. NSP says it's expected to be closed for at least two hours.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows that the one car failed to slow down for traffic causing three additional cars to wreck.
NSP advises drivers at or east of USA Parkway and heading west to take USA Pkwy to take U.S. 50 - and through Carson City.
