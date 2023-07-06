California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one person in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday evening.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Pioneer Trail south of Fair Meadow Trail.
CHP says a 2013 Subaru Impreza was heading north while a 2018 Tesla Model 3 was going south when for some unknown reason the cars collided just south Fair Meadow Trail.
Four passengers inside the Tesla were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with moderate to major injuries.
The driver of Tesla was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for suspected major injuries.
The unidentified driver of the Subaru was transported to Barton Memorial where he later died.