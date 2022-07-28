One Person Dead After Shooting in Sparks; Police Investigating

Sparks Police responded to a call of shots being fired near McCarren and Pyramid Way around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday July 28, 2022.
When officers arrived, they located a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived on scene but the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Sparks Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Officers ask that any witnesses or those with information, contact the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness.