One Person Dead After Shooting on Telegraph Street, Reno Police Investigating

The Reno Police Department responded to Renown Emergency Room after several people were injured in a shooting on March 13th, 2022.
After investigating, officials found that multiple people were in a car at the 1000 block of Telegraph St. when an unknown male went up to the vehicle and began shooting.
Three people were struck. One person died from their injuries and two others are currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim's names are not being revealed until their families have been contacted.
Robbery Homicide Unit Detective's are investigating the incident and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
Reno Police Department's non-emergency line is 775-334-2677. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this story.)