One Person Dies in Crash After Car Hit Guard Rail on I-80

Nevada State Police say one person died after a car crashed into the guard rail on I-80 westbound near Pyramid Way just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
All lanes on I-80 westbound were shut down until 9:30 a.m.
The preliminary investigation shows that a single car with three people inside were traveling westbound on I-80, approaching Pyramid Way.
Troopers on scene found the car failed to maintain the travel lane for some reason and hit a guard rail. The car then caught on fire.
NSP says one passenger died from their injuries on scene. The driver and one other passenger were transported to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates when more information is released.