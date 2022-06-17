One person is dead after an early morning double-wide trailer fire in Sun Valley.
There's no immediate word on what caused the 5:15 a.m. fire near Chocolate Drive and Loster Way.
When Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews arrived on scene, the double-wide trailer was engulfed in flames.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire.
