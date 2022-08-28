One Person Injured in Sparks Shooting, Police Searching for Suspect

Just after 11 p.m. on August 27, 2022, Sparks Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 670 Greenbrae Dr.
An adult victim was taken to Renown Medical Center with a non life threatening wound in the abdomen.
40 minutes later, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the McCarran Blvd. and Sullivan Ln. intersection.
Once officers were on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle in the intersection had been shot multiple times.
During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect in the stabbing from earlier was the passenger in the car that the victim was shot in.
Police arrested Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo without incident for the stabbing at 670 Greenbrae Dr.
The vctim of the shooting was transported to Renown in critical condition but they are expected to survive.
Sparks Police say they are still searching for the suspected shooter after they fled the scene before officers arrived.
They also believe both incidents are between people who know each other and there is currently no danger to the public.
The investigation of the shooting is still active.
Authorities ask that any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information, reach out to the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225.
You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.