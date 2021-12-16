Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 11:47A.M. to a single vehicle versus a traffic light pole crash at West Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street.
The driver was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
It is possible that the driver sustained a medical event while driving but impairment and speed did not appear to be factors in the crash.
Due to the severity of the crash the RPD Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141 or secret witness at 775-322-4900.
