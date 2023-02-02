An investigation is underway after a house fire near Pyramid Way and McCarran Blvd. in Sparks late Thursday morning.
The fire started before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Abbay Way.
When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home, and two people were outside.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment after authorities say that person suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.
Fire crews say three dogs were rescued.
Reno Fire, and Truckee Meadows both helped.