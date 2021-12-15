Today, December 15th 2021 marks exactly one year since the COVID-19 vaccines reached Washoe County. It's also when the Washoe County Health District officially hosted Renown to run their workforce to fight the virus.
James English, the COVID-19 Operations Chief of Washoe County adds "Which means over 279,928 individuals have completed their vaccination series in our community."
Kevin Dick, the District Health Officer of Washoe County mentions "We are currently providing abut 10 percent of vaccines that are administrated on a weekly basis in Washoe County."
With a full 365 days worth of efforts to vaccinate the community, officials say 63% of residents in Washoe County are now fully vaccinated.
Oscar Delgado, the CEO of the Community Health Alliance says "I think as we've shown in this last year as a community, we've been able to accomplish a lot, we've been able to ring in vaccines as soon as possible we've been able to provide vaccinations across our county."
Kids have been able to receive their vaccinations as well against the virus, according to the Health District, about 6,000 kids have received their first dose of the vaccine and 3,000 have received both, completing the series of vaccinations.
English adds "We are getting almost every single pediatric person coming back to their medical provider or health district to get their second dose."
Delgado tells us "I just talked to 2 little ones and they seem very happy and excited that they get to go home, especially during Christmas, feeling a lot safer among their families, It's a big push for anyone that wants to get a vaccine as soon as possible."
Officials say, while parents may not have been feeling well after getting their vaccines, the younger group is experiencing them a little differently.
Dick adds "What we're seeing is very little side effects in the 5 to 11 year old group."
Also, the Health District wants everyone to know, if you start the vaccination process at the age 11, and get your second dose after your kid turns 12, that counts in the 12+ population.
English mentions "What happens if they turn 12? should they wait to start the series until they turn 12? the guidance is "no" please get vaccinated as soon as possible."
Health officials urge, if you're interested in getting the vaccine, make sure you do so as soon as possible.
Delgado says "There's no cost to them, get safe, be safe and get through the holiday season."