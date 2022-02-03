The Washoe County School District has selected 14 finalists for a new elementary school in southeast Reno.
Finalists include Damonte Ranch Elementary School, Harry Reid Elementary School and Michael Landsberry Elementary School.
While the name that gets the most votes isn't binding, the School Naming Committee will take them into consideration when they recommend the top three names to the Board of Trustees, which will select the name later this spring.
The survey is open until February 17th at 5 p.m.