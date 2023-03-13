Starting March 17, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will stay open late on Fridays, spinning select chairlifts until 6 p.m. Making the most of daylight saving and incredible snow conditions, the resort is extending its operations by two hours on Fridays to give skiers and riders the opportunity to take “bonus runs” this spring.
The $59 “Ski G.I.F.” Friday Daily Special discounted lift ticket after 12pm makes Fridays even more special with the later skiing and snowboarding PLUS a great deal on tickets.
The Lakeview Express, Wizard and Magic lifts will stay open late, along with the main lodge, including the Timbers Bar and the resort’s retail store.
“We’ve had an incredible season so far, and strong storms have set us up with deep snow and mid-winter conditions for skiing and riding this spring,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s director of marketing. “We’re committed to offering exceptional value, and by staying open late on Fridays, we’re giving our guests even more opportunities to get some turns in and enjoy the snow.”
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has received over 550 inches of snow so far this season and long-range forecasts indicate snow is likely to continue to fall throughout the month.
From signature daily specials like the $59 “Ski G.I.F.” half-day lift ticket valid after 12pm on Fridays to “Two’fer Tuesdays” and Ladies’ Day Thursdays, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe continues to offer great deals for skiers and riders planning a visit. This spring, the resort is also offering the ability to upgrade a lift ticket to a DoubleDown Season Pass valid the rest of this season plus all of next. Some restrictions apply.
Learn more and purchase a season pass or lift tickets at www.skirose.com.
(Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe)