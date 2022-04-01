Effective Monday, April 11, 2022, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be closing open public burning and will no longer issue burn permits for solid fuels (pine needles, slash piles, wood burning recreational fires).
Fuel-fired recreational fire pits (natural gas or propane) are allowed by permit only. To obtain a permit for fuel-fired appliances, you can contact the Fire District at 775-831-0351. Fuel-fired appliances should be operated in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
Propane and charcoal barbecuing is acceptable as long as used within manufacturer’s guidelines and recommendations.
The prohibition on open public burning will remain in effect until further notice.
(The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District assisted with this report.)