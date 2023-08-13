On Friday, Governor Joe Lombardo announced that AAA Scholarship Foundation, a private scholarship organization, has volunteered to use their reserve funds to refill the Opportunity Scholarship Program, in the wake of the funding being reduced by nearly half during legislative session.
Last year, tax credit sales were capped at $11.4 Million for opportunity scholarships. This year the ceiling is $6.6 Million.
The announcement came after last week's Interim Finance Committee (IFC) met and on a partly line vote of 15 to 7 rejected Governor Lombardo's request to use a one time $3.2 Million allocation of federal COVID relief dollars.
"I don't have a rational explanation for why they're doing what they're doing and not funding these programs, which at 300% of the poverty level these scholarships are extremely meaningful for these families and these children," said (R-Washoe Co.) Assembly Minority Whip Rich DeLong.
During the hours-long IFC meeting, legislative Democrats argued that there are unresolved issues of transparency, accountability and consistency within the Opportunity Scholarship Program.
Earlier this year, scholarship grant organization (SGO), Nevada Silver State Scholarships sent out a statement saying, quote: "We cannot renew over 400 scholarships, and we only have enough funding left for 42 students this year."
Only one SGO, AAA Scholarship Foundation, got all of this year's $6.6 million tax credits. The five other SGO's did not get any tax credits.
The tax credit allocations are based on a first come first serve basis and AAA applied for all of the tax credits, first.
The Department of Education decided on the six SGO's and The Department of Taxation certifies the tax credits.
"It appears that it was a failure of the executive branch, you prioritized one SGO, over all six. So, now we have 5 SGO's that students out there can't get their scholarships," said (D-Las Vegas) Assemblywoman Shea Backus.
Furthermore, AAA has the largest tax credit reserve of all of the 6 SGOs.
"Triple-A Scholarships, an out of state organization has enough money in reserves $13.5 million dollars in addition to the $6.6 million dollars they received this year," said (D-Las Vegas) Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui.
Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, argues AAA's reserve has been built to preserve a financial cushion for students already on scholarships in future school years.
"There was a philosophical choice that each SGO had to make as to whether they were going to help the most kids the most quickly or they were going to try to smooth this process out, "said Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer.
In the meantime, Nevada Republicans have vowed to keep fighting to expand the Opportunity Scholarship Program and they plan to make it a main pillar of their platform.
"Education is one of our prime focuses and we will be campaigning in the next cycle and we will be campaiging on education issues. What the democrats did in IFC will be a prime example of why there needs to be more republicans elected to the legislature," said DeLong.
Nevada ranks low in education.
During the past session, legislators allocated a $2 billion dollar increase bringing the statewide K-12 public education budget to historic $12 billion dollars.
With that, comes accountability provisions, an school districts must now report their budget allocations directly to legislators.