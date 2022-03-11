March 11 UPDATE:
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Juan Carlos Hernandez, 27 from Oregon, was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon after a three-week murder trial that concluded last on March 4, 2022.
Hernandez was accused of having fatally shot 22-year-old Luis Torres-Mederos in the head while the two were attending the annual downtown Reno Zombie Crawl in October, 2019.
Hernandez faces the possibility of up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after ten years for the 2nd Degree Murder conviction and an additional 1 to 20 consecutive years for the Deadly Weapon enhancement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE: 25-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez pleads not guilty at his Reno court hearing Thursday.
Officials say Hernandez's trial date is set for Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
A man accused of shooting and killing another man in October was due in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
25-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez was originally charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
He is now being charged with two counts of open murder.
This is a developing story.
Original Story, October 31, 2019: Police officers have identified the Reno man killed in a downtown Reno shooting last Sunday morning on Sierra Street.
Police say 22-year-old Luis Torres-Mederos died of his injuries on Wednesday.
Police previously said that they arrested 25-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez after the 2 a.m. Sunday incident in the 300 block of Sierra Street.
Officials say Torres-Mederos was shot multiple times.
Hernandez was located not far from the scene.
Hernandez was originally booked on the following charged: attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.