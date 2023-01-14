Organization that Hosts Reno's Earth Day Event is Dissolving

Mercury Momentum is announcing its dissolution as of January 11, 2023.
It's the organization that normally puts on Reno's annual Earth Day event in April.
Starting this year and moving forward, the organization says there will no longer be an annual event.
Mercury Momentum said in a statement, "We will not be organizing the event for 2023 onward, but would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and community for supporting us. Without all of their support Reno Earth Day would not have been the successful community event that everyone has looked forward to each year...".
We don't yet know of anyone else planning a Reno Earth Day Event in place of it, but we are looking into it.