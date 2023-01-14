Organization that Hosts Reno's Earth Day Event is Dissolving

Weather Alert

...LOWERING SNOW LEVELS THIS EVENING, RAIN-SNOW MIX ON THE VALLEY FLOORS... Across western Nevada, snow levels will continue to dip below 5000 feet this afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing across the valley floors. This may lead to some travel slow downs this evening with minor snow or slush accumulations possible on the valley floors. Foothill areas above 5000 feet could see a heavy wet snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches (30% chance) which also includes portions of Washoe Valley and Virginia City. The active weather pattern continues into Monday as the next storm approaches the Sierra and western Nevada. This may produce travel impacts for western Nevada valleys for the Monday morning commute but expected amounts will be dependent on the position of a frontal boundary. Simulations place this boundary somewhere across the Sierra and western Nevada from along I-80 to south of highway 50. Wherever this front develops, several inches of snow could accumulate rather quickly Monday morning. High end scenarios for western NV show a 10% chance of 4 or more inches of snow. Snow should diminish by Monday evening with a few lingering showers possible across the Sierra and western Nevada until Tuesday morning. One more slider type system will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning which could lead to travel impacts for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. After this system passes, a quieter pattern is looking increasingly likely. For the latest road conditions check with NDOT and Caltrans