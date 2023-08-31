Authorities have arrested a man in a drug trafficking investigation in Elko County.
42-year-old Arangorosabe Medina of Osino is being held on $1.4 million bail.
Agencies on the local, state and federal level have been investigating drug trafficking in the Elko area for a while now.
investigators conducted three search warrants over the course of Wednesday.
The first two happened along Justin Drive in Osino.
Police say they searched a home as well as a property next door.
Another search warrant was later conducted at a car repair shop near Idaho and Oak Street.
Investigators say they found several pounds of drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine during the three searches.
They also tell us they discovered illegal guns, stolen guns, stolen cars and a large amount of cash.
Police say the investigation is continuing and they expected more search warrants and arrests to happen.