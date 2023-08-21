According to the NV Energy website, power has been restored to almost all customers in the Sparks area.
Less than five customers are currently affected. Power is expected to be restored to them by 11:45 p.m.
Original Article
NV Energy is reporting a power outage affecting nearly 6,000 people in Sparks in the area of Wedekind Regional Park.
There is no estimated time of restoral and the cause of the outage is not yet known.
The outage was reported just before 7:30 p.m. according to the NV Energy website.