U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced $2,432,220 in funding for Northern Nevada’s Marble Bluff Dam on Pyramid Lake and the Truckee River to help Nevada communities and Tribes improve water storage and build drought resiliency.
These funds were allocated through the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“I was proud to secure these federal dollars to ensure our communities and Tribes in Nevada have access to clean, reliable water, and I’ll continue fighting to combat the ongoing drought and make sure Nevada gets its fair share of resources to protect our water supply,” said Senator Cortez Masto.
“As our state continues to face extreme drought, it is critical that we keep taking steps to protect Nevada’s water infrastructure,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have helped secure this funding to ensure communities along the Truckee River and Tribes in Nevada have access to reliable, clean water.”
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)