As of 5:45 p.m., Saturday, December 31, NV Energy is reporting that over 34,000 customers are without power in northern Nevada.
NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
There is no estimated time as to when power could be restored for all areas.
NDOT is also asking anyone to not travel during these conditions if you do not have to.
For more information about outages in northern Nevada, you can visit: View Current Outages | NV Energy.