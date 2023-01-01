NV Energy is reporting that over 34,500 customers are without power in northern Nevada.
As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, that number was over 49,000 customers.
NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
There is no estimated time as to when power could be restored for all areas, but some will be without power until Sunday afternoon.
In Northern California, Liberty Utilities is reporting that over 25,000 customers are without power.
NDOT is also asking anyone to not travel during these conditions if you do not have to.
For more information about outages in northern Nevada, you can visit: View Current Outages | NV Energy or Outages Map (libertyutilities.com)