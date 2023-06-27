An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire in Reno.
The fire started in the garage area around midnight on Wrondel Way, near South Virginia Street.
Fire crews say four people and two dogs and one cat were rescued.
No injuries were reported.
Fire crews say the Red Cross will help the affected residents.
RFD on scene of a structure fire on Wrondel Way. Wrondel closed between Gallaway and Gentry. Please avoid the whole crew extinguish the fire pic.twitter.com/nHNltaBeAb— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) June 27, 2023