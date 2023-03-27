Drivers should prepare for overnight lane and shoulder closures on I-80 580 and I-80 in Reno and Sparks during the evening of March 27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to damaged roadside guardrail.
Over recent weeks, crews have repaired segments of damaged guardrail on I-80, I-580 and U.S. 395 in the Reno area.
The guardrails were hit by vehicles during recent winter storms.
Motorists should be prepared for brief lane and shoulder closures at the following locations as NDOT continues repairs. Each closure will take place for a matter of hours before crews move on to a different location.
The construction is set to begin at 9 p.m.
Work could continue into Tuesday mid-morning if weather delays the overnight work. 7p.m. March 27-6a.m. March 28 - I-580 southbound at Moana Lane - I-580 southbound at Neil Lane Motorists are reminded to drive attentively through the work areas, reduce travel speed and follow traffic signage.
As weather permits, repairs will be made to additional sections of damaged guardrail on Kingsbury and Geiger Grades. The work will ultimately repair 22 locations of damaged guardrail equaling approximately 1,000 feet of guardrail. The guardrail was damaged in crashes during winter weather over the past months.
Overnight lane closures will take place on Interstate 80 near Rock Boulevard in Sparks March 27-31 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs concrete barrier rail damaged in a recent crash.
One lane will be closed in each direction of I-80 between Rock Boulevard and Prater Way 9p.m.-5a.m. from the evening of Monday, March 27 through the morning of Friday, March 31. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.
Nevada Department of Transportation)