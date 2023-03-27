Weather Alert

...COLD WITH ANOTHER IMPACTFUL STORM TONIGHT THROUGH MIDWEEK... * A late winter storm will impact eastern California and western Nevada late tonight through Wednesday, with the best chances for heavy Sierra snowfall from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday evening. Consider completing any travel to or from the Sierra communities by this evening, or wait until Thursday when drier conditions return. * Gusty south to southwest winds will precede and accompany the main cold front on Tuesday. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph in valley locations with a few gusts above 50 mph in wind prone areas will likely bring difficulties for high profile vehicles, aviation and boating activities. * For lower elevations of western Nevada and northeast California, a cold rain or a rain-snow mix is expected to occur along a cold front passage during the day Tuesday. As colder air spreads in, snow levels will drop to near 4000-4500 feet with a short changeover to all snow possible before ending. Accumulations will generally be 2 inches or less, but higher amounts are possible in the foothills. The late March sun angle will limit accumulations on most road surfaces in lower elevations. * For Tuesday night, a band of snow or a rain-snow mix could produce accumulating snowfall and slick travel conditions across I-80 in northern Pershing County, and US-50 well east of Fallon to New Pass Summit. Elsewhere in western Nevada, roads that start out wet Tuesday evening could develop icy patches overnight especially on bridges or overpasses as temperatures drop below freezing.