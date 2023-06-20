Overnight lane closures will take place on Interstate 580 near Neil Road in Reno June 21-23 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs concrete barrier rail damaged in a recent crash.
One lane will be closed in each direction of I-580 near the Neil Road/Meadowood Mall Way exit 9p.m.-5a.m. nightly from the evening of Wednesday, June 21 through the morning of Friday, June 23. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.
Minor travel delays are to be expected. The road work schedule is subject to change.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000
(Nevada Department of Transportation)