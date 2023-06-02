Palisades Tahoe has announced its proactive approach to address the traffic impacts experienced during the past winter season. In preparation for the 2023/24 winter season, the resort will implement an innovative traffic and parking solution on weekends and holidays.
The primary objective is to minimize arrival and departure traffic impacts on guests, employees, and the local community.
While acknowledging the complexity of this longstanding issue, Palisades Tahoe remains committed to easing the situation for everyone involved. Palisades Tahoe will introduce a mix of free and reserve-in-advance, paid parking program for all guests.
There will be a few exceptions, for example, Achieve Tahoe, Palisades Tahoe employees, Ski Team families, and Village commercial tenants and their employees.
This program will be in effect on Saturdays and Sundays starting from mid-December through March (extending into April depending on demand) as well as during the holiday timeframes of December 26-31, 2023, January 13-15, 2024, and February 17-25, 2024.
The paid parking program will not be implemented outside of these designated dates and will be adjusted if demand is lower than expected. Notably, as guests depart early afternoon on peak days, reservations and paid parking restrictions will be lifted.
Furthermore, Palisades Tahoe is actively exploring alternative options to alleviate the need for parking reservations and paid parking. The company is studying drop-off and mass transit possibilities to provide guests with convenient alternatives. Building upon successful past initiatives and recent pilot programs, Palisades Tahoe aims to offer a range of transportation options to access the resort.
Valuable insights from other resorts nationwide that have implemented similar systems are being considered to refine the solutions. Palisades Tahoe acknowledges the importance of convenient and user-friendly alternatives and is working diligently to explore all available options.
"We understand the concerns and inconveniences caused by traffic impacts, and we are committed to finding effective solutions," said Dee Byrne, Chief Operating Officer. "While we may not have all the answers at this time, we want to keep our guests and community informed of our efforts. Please stay tuned for more details as we continue to finalize the plans."
