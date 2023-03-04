Palisades Tahoe Base to Base Gondola Closed for the Day due to Heavy Winds

Palisades Tahoe says it had to close its Base to Base Gondola on March 4, 2023 due to heavy winds.
At around 9:30 a.m., the gondola was placed on hold because of a mechanical issue.
The resort told us a cabin that entered the KT mid-station terminal got stuck from a gust of wind.
There were no injuries and everyone on the gondola was offloaded at the KT mid-station by 11:13 a.m.
The Alpine side of the Base to Base Gondola was also not operating at that time and the lift is now fully closed for the rest of the day.